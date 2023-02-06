Fast News

A large-scale search and rescue operation continues in southern Türkiye as rescue workers cut through the rubble to save lives.

Several hundred people have been killed and thousands injured after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye's southern provinces.

Centered in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, the region was hit by intense tremors at exactly 4.17 am. The entire region reeled 78 aftershocks, including higher magnitudes 6.4 and 6.5, encompassing southeastern Gaziantep province as well.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

Here's a glimpse of the ongoing search and rescue operation.

A view of debris as search and rescue works continue after the powerful earthquakes hit the southern provinces of Türkiye, in Kahramanmaras. (AA)

A person is rescued from the wreckage of a building during search and rescue efforts in Adana, Türkiye. (AA)

AFAD Rescuers try to pull out a survivor from a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, Türkiye. (Reuters)

A person is rescued from the wreckage of a building during search and rescue efforts after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern provinces of Turkiye, in Malatya. However, Heavy snowfall hampers search and rescue efforts. (AA)

A view of debris as rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations on a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye. (AA)

An aerial view of debris as rescue workers with bulldozers conduct search and rescue operations on a collapsed building in Osmaniye, Türkiye. (AA)

A view of debris as people, volunteers, and rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations on a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye. (AA)

A child is rescued under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, Türkiye. (AA)

On the other hand, a rescue team with relief also going to join the rescue mission. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on his social media account, saying "We are at AFAD right after the earthquake. 80 AFAD officers, 27 accredited municipality and NGO officers, 968 search and rescue volunteers, 4 K9 dogs, 2 trucks, and relief supplies set out from Istanbul to the earthquake zone in the first place."

Rescuers are seen gathering at the meeting point in the Istanbul airport to join the rescue missions. After powerful earthquakes search and rescue teams from Istanbul continue to be dispatched to the region. A meeting point was established at Istanbul Airport under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) for the management and administration of earthquake-related efforts. (AA)

People are seen in a plane to join to the operations from Istanbul, Türkiye. Search and rescue and aid materials set out from Istanbul to the earthquake zones. (AA)

