Insight

The emotionally sensitive and loyal dog gets along well with children, but they’re also the only breed of dog that can kill a wolf.

Have you heard of Turkey’s Kangal dog? Also called Karabas, meaning black head, the sand coloured, muscular animals are considered the country’s national canine. Turkey's Central Anatolian province of Sivas, where Kangals were originally bred, prides itself on these dogs.

The Mastiff-like creature is the ultimate working-dog not only in Sivas, but across Turkey. It protects herds of livestock in the harshest weather conditions, fends off wolves, guards farms and other sites. During Ottoman times, they were also put to use in the military.

The Kangal’s bite is said to be the strongest of any dog breed, and there are several myths as to why. (AP)

Some say the dog descended from the lion and the tiger during the Asur and Babil periods after BC 1280, and it was domesticated to provide protection against wild animals, and used in wars. (AP)

Others say an Indian Maharajah gave the first Kangal to an Ottoman Sultan, either Yavuz Sultan Selim or Murat IV. (AP)

Rumour has it that the Sultan was extremely impressed with the dog after it fought with a lion and killed it. It, however, was lost during a military operation in the Kangal district in Sivas, from where the canines later derived their name. (AP)

A Kangal is said to only attack when necessary, but its owners say the dog forms a good relationship with children, is a free spirit and is also emotionally sensitive. (AP)

Their owners say they won’t abandon their duty of protecting a herd even when left without food and water. (AP)

These dogs aren’t fully grown until around 2 years of age, but when they are, they are giants of sorts. (AP)

The males stand at 76 to 80 cms and weigh around 49 to 65 kgs, while females stand at 71 to 76 cms and weigh 40 to 54kgs lb. (AP)

Source: TRT World