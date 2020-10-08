Insight

The star striker is being hailed as a ‘real-life hero’ after preventing youths from harassing a homeless man and then giving him money.

Liverpool frontman Mohamed Salah is earning plaudits for his off-the-pitch heroics after intervening to stop a homeless man from being harassed by youths.

The striker, widely considered one of the best forwards in the world, was caught on camera reprimanding a group of youths who were troubling the man.

Salah reportedly told them that they too could end up in a similar situation, encouraging the youths to extend some sympathy over the homeless man’s plight.

The Premier League and Champions League winner then went over to a cash machine and withdrew 100 pounds ($129) to give to the man, who described him as a ‘real life hero’.

Mo Salah stopped a group of lads abusing a homeless man at a petrol station then handed the man £100.



What a guy 👏🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/W9e57vBu0d — Liverpool Insider (@LFClnsider) October 7, 2020

Salah, a devout Muslim who comes from Egypt, has earned a reputation for his behaviour off the pitch, as well as off.

In 2019, he returned to a boy who had knocked himself out chasing his car after noticing him on a Liverpool street. Subsequent viral pictures of Salah posing with the bloodied boy went viral on social media. Despite his injuries, the boy said he could not “stop smiling”.

@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKing pic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9 — Joe Cooper 🐺 (@joecooper93) August 10, 2019

Ozil and Gunnersaurus

The Egyptian is not the only Muslim footballer hitting the headlines over their generosity. Arsenal star and former German international, Mesut Ozil, also made the news for offering to pay the salary of a beloved club mascot who had been made redundant.

Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus character and the man who played him, Jerry Quy, were made redundant as part of a sweeping measure of cuts brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move sparked outrage among Arsenal supporters but Ozil was quick to step in with his offer.

On Twitter he wrote:

“I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player…”

Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester City - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - in this file photo from December 15, 2019 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is seen. (Action Images/John Sibley / Reuters)

Source: TRT World