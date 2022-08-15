Insight

The recent wave of power shortages is being felt across Afghanistan, and the Taliban blame the international community for the country's political and financial isolation since the group took over last year.

Everyday for three hours, Noorbakhsh, in Balkh province, north of Afghanistan, turns on his private electricity generator to water his land, where he cultivates crops like cotton and sesame.

The yield of his fields depends entirely on how much water and electricity he can acquire in a country facing droughts, lack of power infrastructure, and a flailing Taliban government.

Not too long ago, the northern province was connected to the national power grids, bringing imported power to the country from Central Asia.

However, the security situation in the country, exacerbated by the Taliban members who often cut off key power lines, would leave the regions without power.

With the Taliban siege of Afghanistan last year, the decades of battles ended. And many, like Noorbakhsh, hoped that the end of the war would bring some form of stability.

However, a year later, the 51-year-old farmer is disappointed, as the power outage in his district has increased in recent months, doubling his production costs.

“Earlier, the electricity used to be connected every other day, but now it is much worse, and sometimes it cuts for many days. I need to spend a lot of money on buying fuel to turn on the generator and water pump,” Noorbakhsh told TRT World, sharing concerns that his land and crops will dry as the summer peaks.

“We are used to spending days and nights without electricity, but my land is thirsty; it needs the power so it can be quenched."

"This summer was also been very hot and I need to keep a close watch on the field, otherwise all my hard work will be wasted if the crops get dry,” he said.

More than 70 percent of the power in Afghanistan is supplied by the central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, and only less than 20 percent is produced domestically.

However, the recent wave of power shortages is being felt across sectors all over the country, as the de facto government of the Taliban struggles to provide a steady electric supply.

In Daikundi province in central Afghanistan, 30-year-old Asghar, who owns a small shop, said he could not afford a private generator like other businesses.

Although, unlike Noorbakhsh in Balkh, his district had poor power connectivity even during the previous government.

“I have a small solar-powered battery that helps run three bulbs and charge our cell phones. I cannot afford a bigger generator, nor the fuel to operate it,” he told TRT World.

The situation has only worsened.

“Without power, I am unable to keep the shop open for longer hours. My daily sales have decreased a lot. Previously, I used to earn up to AFN 6000 ($67) a day, but now my earning has fallen to AFN 700 ($7),” he said.

A Taliban spokesperson attributed the problems to Afghanistan's political and financial isolation by the international community since the group took over last year.

“The earlier Afghan governments had access to international aids and they were run with the help of many countries, but now, we running the country mostly by ourselves and with the domestic resources,” said a member of the Taliban working with Afghanistan’s electricity board, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) who only wished to identity as Matti.

“And of course, because of that, there are many challenges,” he added.

The collapse of the previous government, and the subsequent Taliban takeover last year, triggered an economic and banking crisis in Afghanistan that was aggravated by the international sanctions on the Taliban leader and the freezing of the country’s foreign reserves in the US.

As a result, Afghanistan is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis that the Taliban cannot manage.

The 34-year-old member of the Taliban has been with the armed group for over 14 years, joining them very young to fight the US and NATO-backed government.

However, now like many other Taliban members, he has directed his energy to contribute to the governance of the country they captured last year - a skill that they, admittedly, don’t fully grasp.

“We try to imitate the policies of the previous government. We have also retained many of the same technical personnel from before, except the head of each department has been appointed from the Islamic Emirate’s soldiers,” he said, referring to the Taliban with their official name.

“These are men who have returned from the battlefields, but they always consult with their colleagues before making crucial decisions,” Matti assured.

Mohsin Amin, an Afghan expert on energy, confirmed that since most of the technical staff remained, “service delivery was based on previous systems".

However, owing to the economic crises, the purchasing power of people dwindled and impacted overall revenue collection, he said.

“In the last year, DABS collected over $280 million and paid over $151 million for electricity imports and local Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

"I [also] heard from colleagues in DABS that corruption was reduced and commercial losses contained for the first time. But, the economic and humanitarian crisis has overshadowed other aspects of service delivery, nonetheless,” he said, adding that if the challenges in the banking sector are improved, the overall service delivery could also improve, at least in the urban areas.

However, many Afghans, especially in the rural areas, who had hoped for light at the end of the long, violent war, were met with literal darkness.

“We want the government to pay attention to us. The war is over; reopen our schools, build us clinics and give us access to electricity and water,” Asghar urged, echoing a wish expressed by many Afghans.

