The British government has planned to build eight nuclear reactors by 2030.

The UK government has published a new energy strategy document with an aim to expand nuclear and offshore wind power as well as increase its independence of supply.

“We’re setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain – from new nuclear to offshore wind – in the decade ahead,” the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in the document which was published on the government website.

The decision has been taken by the British government amid the energy crisis that hit the world. Johnson said the UK would reduce its dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices.

“So we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills,” Johnson added.

According to this plan, Great Britain will accelerate the deployment of wind, new nuclear, solar and hydrogen, whilst supporting the production of domestic oil and gas in the nearer term – which could see 95 percent of electricity by 2030 being low carbon.

There is a significant acceleration of nuclear energy, with an ambition of up to 24GW by 2050, representing up to around 25 percent of the UK’s projected electricity demand.

The report called for setting up a new government body named the Great British Nuclear and tasking it with the ambitious launch of the £120 million Future Nuclear Enabling Fund this month.

In this decade, the government aims to deliver eight nuclear reactors to boost the nation’s electricity supply.

Along with nuclear power, the British government has planned to increase 50GW from offshore wind energy by 2030 which is more than enough to power every home in the UK.

5GW is planned to produce from floating offshore wind in deeper seas.

The approval process will be shortened from four years to accelerate new investments.

The UK will be consulting on developing partnerships with a limited number of supportive communities who wish to host new onshore wind infrastructure in return for guaranteed lower energy bills.

The government also plans to run a Heat Pump Investment Accelerator Competition in 2022 worth up to £30 million to make British heat pumps, which reduce demand for gas.

As being one of the main branches of clean energy, solar power is also included in the government plans as it is projected to increase the UK’s current 14GW of solar capacity up to 5 times by 2035.

The UK also aims to double its ambition to up to 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, with at least half coming from green hydrogen and utilising excess offshore wind power to bring down costs.

“This will not only provide cleaner energy for vital British industries to move away from expensive fossil fuels but could also be used for cleaner power, transport and potentially heat,” the report said.

Source: TRT World