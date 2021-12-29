Insight

It has been established by now that we shouldn’t “judge a book by its cover”, but we do it nonetheless. Psychology shows us why, and on what basis we make these decisions.

In his encyclopedic work Marifetname, 18th century Islamic thinker Ibrahim Hakki Erzurumi outlined certain physical features as indicators of personality, arriving at information about people’s character by relying on their physical appearance.

For example, he defined those who do not have wrinkles on their foreheads as lazy, and those who have rounded noses as cheerful.

Though there is no scientific basis to support these claims, Erzurumi was not on the wrong track. Even if physical features are not direct indicators of personality, they are part of our perception of others, and inevitably influence what we think about people.

Humans are social beings - our understanding of others is crucial to getting through life. Thus, in our effort to make sense of other minds, we begin to consult even the smallest cues available to us from the very first moment we meet someone.

Research shows that we form a first impression of others in less than one tenth of a second by referring to what we first notice and know about them, which is often someone’s face. In fact, scientists have found that human beings develop this tendency as early as 3 years old.

Moreover, first impressions can be persistent due to a primacy effect in perception. Since our first impressions consist of the very first information we learn about others, they influence everything we learn later on.

These initial impressions are not infallible, and can often lead to misjudgements, though at times they can prove to be accurate as well. Either way, being aware of how our first impressions are formed can help us make better judgements of others. So, here are some factors in how we form first impressions according to psychology.

Facial width to height ratio

A 2017 study showed that facial features affect our perceptions of others by showing that the facial width to height ratio (fWHR) had a significant effect on people’s judgements regarding others’ trustworthiness.

Researchers found that faces that were smaller in height were seen as less trustworthy and more aggressive, as well as being perceived as less feminine, for both male and female faces.

On the other hand, faces that were bigger in height were reported as more trustworthy and less aggressive, and also more feminine.

The study also found that wider faces were perceived to be less trustworthy, more aggressive, and less feminine, attributing the opposite qualities to narrower faces.

“Baby-faces”

The expression “baby-faced” has become part of our vocabulary over the years, referring to people who have child-like facial features such as a small nose, big eyes, plump cheeks or a smooth skin.

These facial characteristics prompt others to perceive the baby-faced person as having childlike personality characteristics as well. Baby-faced people are immediately perceived as warm, submissive, innocent and naive.

These types of faces can invoke feelings of compassion and a desire to help in other people, a reflection of what people usually feel when they encounter actual babies.

Attractiveness

Attractiveness has been found to have a halo effect on personality perception, meaning once the mind registers a face as attractive, the pleasant facial appeal of the attractive individual is generalised to their overall personality.

Attractive people, indeed, get better treatment - “pretty-privilege” is real, because we are predisposed to assume that the visual pleasantness is reflected inside.

A cross cultural study on individuals from the US and the Tsimane People of the Bolivian Rainforest showed that people had a tendency to think people who have attractive faces are also more healthy, warm, sociable, and intelligent.

Faces that are judged as unattractive, on the other hand, are associated with less warmth, health, and even power and competence.

Resemblance and familiarity

Research has also found that we judge people’s personalities depending on people who look ‘familiar’.

So, if you encounter someone who resembles a significant other or a loved one, you would be more likely to attribute positive characteristics to them than other people, such as regarding them as trustworthy.

This snap judgement is made “automatically, effortlessly, and without conscious awareness,” according to a study.

The opposite effect is observed when the person resembles someone you are not fond of, or a public figure who has recently been in a scandal, in which case people have been less likely to trust individuals who are frowned upon.

Positive feelings

Unsurprisingly, positive facial expressions, such as a smile, give first impressions a boost. However, it has been found that the boost does not only occur with a smile - a “positive affect” in general is critical for a good impression.

“Affect”, in psychology, is “any experience of feeling or emotion.” This affect shows up on our faces, be it as a smile or a frown, and can even be observed on resting faces.

So, a person who looks content rather than grumpy will bring about a better first impression in others, and vice versa.

So, just how important are first impressions?

First impressions are so powerful that they can be useful in predicting election results.

A study has shown that participants were able to predict election results by simply evaluating candidates’ faces according to their competence and warmth.

In the US, those who were assessed as more competent, prompting impressions of dominance and power, had won elections, whereas in Japan, people preferred ‘warm’ looking candidates who are seen as more likeable and trustworthy.

This study also showed that cultural differences can have an effect on how first impressions are formed by exhibiting that Japanese participants saw warmer people as having better leadership abilities, as opposed to the US where dominance and competence prevailed.

Associations of facial features with certain personality characteristics can vary across cultures. For example, the Tsimane People had a tendency to view attractive people as more dominant and respected as well, unlike their counterparts from the US.

Source: TRT World