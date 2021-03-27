Insight

The country has recorded positive growth during the pandemic, while other countries including the developed ones faced an economic downturn.

Bangladesh's Consul General in Istanbul, Mohammad Monirul Islam, welcomed his guests at Conrad Hotel on March 26 during the country’s 50th anniversary of its independence from Pakistan. The event was attended by parliamentarians, academics, authors, political party leaders and lawyers.

The occasion also marked the birthdate of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is now the country’s prime minister and also the leader of the Awami League party, which was established by her father.

For much of its post-independence years, Bangladesh belonged to the poorest group of countries in the world. But those days are over. The country is able to achieve impressive economic growth with a 6 percent average in the last ten years. Based on Bangladesh’s dynamic economic performance, the UN has also recently recommended that the country’s least-developed status needs to be updated as a developing country.

“Our economic growth was even more than 8 percent prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Even during the pandemic, when many countries have registered negative growth, Bangladesh was able to grow at 5.2 percent,” says Islam, during the press conference on Friday.

But Bangladesh seeks better results than its current financial situation. The country’s 2041 vision aims to transform Bangladesh into the league of industrially-developed countries.

Beyond economic growth, Bangladesh also made crucial progress across several areas, ranging from women rights, migration to social equality, being “the champion of women employment,” says Islam.

The country also hosts millions of Rohingyas, who were forced to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Islam also says that Bangladesh wants to develop better relations with Turkey, a country, which Dhaka sees as a role model from the times of its founding under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who inspired much Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for both his independence and modernisation enterprise, to current times under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has also transformed Turkey as a regional power.

“We all look forward to Erdogan’s visit to Bangladesh,” says Islam with an exciting voice. In September, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen visited Turkey and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu immediately paid back a visit to Bangladesh.

“On the day of our independence anniversary, I like to emphasise that we have a great opportunity for a sustainable cooperation between the two countries,” says Islam.

Mohammed Monirul Islam, Bangladesh Consul General in Istanbul ,speaks during a press conference, which marks the country's 50th anniversary of its independence in Istanbul on March 26, 2021. (Murat Sofuoglu / TRTWorld)

The current trade between the two countries stands under one billion dollars, a satisfactory figure, the consul general notes. “We have to increase it to at least to two billion dollars in the near future,” he urges.

Turkey’s two prominent companies, Arcelik and Aygaz, have recently increased their investments in Bangladesh, signalling the prospects of better economic relations, according to the consul general.

Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), which connects the Turkish private sector connections with the outside world, has also signed a trade agreement with its Bangladeshi counterpart to increase economic ties, he adds.

Bangladesh needs Turkey’s experience in sectors like construction and other industries, Islam says. “We are also ready to offer an exclusive economic zone only to Turkish investors.”

Bangladesh, the second biggest exporter in the garment industry after China, also wants to increase cooperation in the textile industry, Islam says.

But in other industries like big pharmaceuticals and health, the two nations might also have good opportunities. “Erdogan said he wants to build a big hospital in Bangladesh. We warmly welcome this proposal,” says the consul general.

Many Turkish guests in Bangladesh’s Istanbul consulate’s reception were impressed with the country’s efforts to reach both the Turkish political leadership and its private sector.

Ravza Kavakci Kan, an AK Party member of the Turkish parliament, who participated in the Bangladesh consulate’s reception in Istanbul, said that she is a regular in any meeting the country organises because she likes them so much.

She also praised the country’s refugee policy regarding the Rohingyas. “They have really embraced Arakan Muslims [Rohingyas],” Kan said, during a speech in the reception.

“In Istanbul, the wind of Bangladesh blows,” says Ahmet Coskunaydin, a Turkish economist and writer. “They [Bangladeshis] conduct perfect public diplomacy,” Coskunaydin tells TRT World.

Metin Uracin, a prominent Turkish lawyer and the president of the Istanbul Bar Association’s foreign relations center, agrees with Coskunaydin.

“I like them [Bangladeshis]. They do a good job to enhance our relations,” Uracin tells TRT World.

Source: TRT World