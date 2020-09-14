Fast News

The aid agency says its vehicle, which was clearly marked with the Red Crescent emblem, was attacked by people wearing masks and camouflage fatigues in Al Bab.

Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik visits wounded personnel in hospital in Gaziantep, Turkey, September 14, 2020. (AA)

An aid worker from Turkey's Red Crescent has been killed and two others have been wounded after masked assailants attacked the group's vehicle near the northern Syrian town of Al Bab.

The attack took place on Monday between Al Bab and the Turkish border town of Cobanbey, The aid group said in a statement. The vehicle attacked had a Kizilay, or Red Crescent, logo on its roof.

Red Crescent workers who were. wounded are not currently at risk and were taken to Turkey after an initial medical assessment.

"I strongly condemn the despicable attack on the Red Crescent personnel, who should be protected by international law and who have immunity according to international humanitarian law because their vehicle bears the Red Crescent emblem," said Kerem Kinik, who was in Hatay where the injured charity workers were transferred to after the attack.

"I believe that with the efforts of our country, the attackers will be caught as soon as possible. My condolences to the entire Red Crescent community," Kinik added.

This attack was committed not only against the Red Crescent but all of humanity, Kinik stressed.

"Our friends in Brussels, Geneva and the United Nations are following the event to activate international mechanisms on this issue," he said, adding that they would also follow the violations in legal and international channels.

"We'll continue these efforts [relief work in Syria]. Our efforts will continue both for the protection of civilians in that region and to deliver our aid to these people as much as we can," he added.

READ MORE: Turkish Red Crescent hosts global meet for humanitarian aid

The terrorist attack on our aid workers who work in the social market that we opened to support needy people in AlBab is a brutal act targeting humanity.



It is truly terrible for humanity to target a #RCRC staff and vehicle with distinctive Movement symbol.@icrc @ifrc — Dr Kerem KINIK (@drkerem_en) September 14, 2020

They killed us this morning.



Our vehicle, marked with protective emblems was targeted at cross-fire by an unidentified armed group in Northern Syria.



We lost one friend, a dedicated humanitarian and another one is injured.



We are #NotATarget pic.twitter.com/UbmdnsfoCd — Alper Küçük (@AlperKucukTK) September 14, 2020

Turkish officials slammed attack

"Every measure from the ground and air is being taken to capture the terrorists, who stooped to attacking an aid group that is untouchable under international law," Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay condemned the attack.

"I condemn the flagrant attack on our Red Crescent team's vehicle, which was bringing aid to people in need in Syria," Oktay said on Twitter.

Suriye’de ihtiyaç sahiplerine yardım götüren @Kizilay ekibimizin aracına düzenlenen alçak saldırıyı lanetliyorum.



İnsanlıktan nasibini almamışların saldırısında şehit olan insani yardım görevlimize Allah’tan rahmet, ailelerine başsağlığı, yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum. — Fuat Oktay (@fuatoktay) September 14, 2020

Oktay also conveyed his condolences to the family of the victim.

Turkey has liberated swathes of northern Syria in four cross-border operations since 2016 to drive back Daesh and the PKK/YPG.

Turkey, the US and EU have designated the PKK as a terror outfit.

The YPG is PKK's Syria branch and dominates the US-backed SDF.

In 2017, Syrian opposition backed by Turkey liberated Al Bab as part of Ankara's "Operation Euphrates Shield."

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organisation in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.

READ MORE: Turkish Red Crescent celebrates 150 years of service

Source: TRTWorld and agencies