Reds pass Benfica with 6-4 aggregate while Man City eliminate Atletico Madrid with 1-0 aggregate in the quarterfinals.

The first legs of the semifinals will be held on April 27, while the second legs will be played on May 4. (AFP)

Liverpool has drawn 3-3 with Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and reached the semifinals with a 6-4 aggregate win.

The Reds' goals came from Roberto Firmino in the 55th and 65th minutes and Ibrahima Konate in the 21st minute at Anfield Stadium on Wednesday.

The scorers for the Portuguese team were Goncalo Ramos in the 32nd minute, Roman Yaremcuk in the 73rd minute and Darwin Nunez in the 81st minute.

Manchester City pass Atletico Madrid

Another English team, Manchester City, also reached the semifinals with a 1-0 aggregate win after a goalless draw against Spanish team Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on the same day in the quarterfinals second leg.

The Madrid team pressured Man City but failed to score.

A row between the players of both sides broke out in the final minutes of match, and Atletico Madrid's Felipe was sent off with a red card after getting a second yellow card in the 91st minute.

Twelve minutes of extra time were added to play and Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone was also shown a yellow card in the 100th minute of the eventful match, which ended goalless in the English team's favour.

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola became the first manager to reach the semifinals of the Champions League for the ninth time in history with the result.

Man City will take on Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, while Liverpool will play against another Spanish team, Villarreal, in the semifinal round.

The first legs of the semifinals will be held on April 27, while the second legs will be played on May 4.

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will be held at the Stade de France on May 28.

