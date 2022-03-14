Fast News

Following his meeting with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Erdogan stresses that Ankara will continue its efforts for a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine.

Both countries have agreed to boost bilateral trade volume to $50 billion. (Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed to step up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"We agreed to accelerate diplomatic efforts for Ukraine solution while taking measures for European security," Erdogan said in a joint news conference on Monday in Ankara.

"Türkiye will resolutely maintain its efforts for a permanent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan asserted.

He said that Türkiye had provided military support for Ukraine in a manner NATO allies had not been able to despite its ties with Russia. Ankara was continuing to send Kiev support, he added.

Commenting on the conflict, German Chancellor Scholz also called on Russian President Putin to "stop now".

He welcomed talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and other diplomatic activity but said the meetings must soon produce results that allow a ceasefire.

"We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make a ceasefire possible," he added.

"We think closing Turkish Straits to warships in line with Montreux Convention is important contribution and thank Türkiye for this," Scholz said.

Boosting bilateral trade

Erdogan said bilateral trade volume with Germany, which was around $38 billion in 2020, exceeded $41 billion in 2021.

"Türkiye, Germany determined to boost bilateral trade volume to $50 billion," he added.

German chancellor also emphasised that the cooperation in field of energy between the European Union and Türkiye was very important.

He said that Germany and its new government want to evaluate potential for better relations with Türkiye.

They will activate high-level dialogue formats between the EU and Türkiye, he added.

Erdogan also said the Turkish community in Germany offers common ground in relations between the two countries. A Türkiye-Germany university will soon be established, he added.

