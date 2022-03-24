Fast News

"Any method of approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis that doesn't prioritise peace will result in disaster," says Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

Erdogan says Türkiye's main goal as part of its mediation efforts is to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian presidents for talks. (AA)

The solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be based on a "credible formula" that would be acceptable to both parties and the international community, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said after the NATO leaders' summit.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday after the extraordinary summit, Erdogan said Türkiye is in "intense contact" with both Ukraine and Russia to end the "war as soon as possible."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants Türkiye to mediate in talks with Moscow, he said, adding Russia also viewed Türkish mediation in a positive light.

"If there is a demand for Türkiye's mediation role, we're ready for it," Erodgan said.

Underlining that Ukraine's independence should be the "main priority," he said Türkiye is using its powers under the 1936 Montreux Convention to reduce tensions between the two sides.

NATO member Türkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and enjoys good ties with both countries.

Peace should be priority

The Turkish president said that "any method of approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis that doesn't prioritise peace will result in disaster."

Ankara's main aim was to reconcile the parties, he added.

Lifting restrictions that some of Türkiye's "allies" have placed on its defence industry is in "our common interest," the Turkish president said.

"Secret and open embargoes among allies" should not even be raised for discussion, let alone implemented, Erdogan stressed.

Noting that he had conveyed Türkiye's expectations on this issue with allied leaders attending the summit, he said Ankara would continue contributing to NATO's deterrence and defence measures but expects the same solidarity in return.

Türkiye's defence sector was hit with US sanctions in 2020 over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

Refugee crisis

Erdogan also said that NATO must act realistically and strategically while maintaining political and practical support for Ukraine in the current war environment.

Repeating his long-time call for reform in the global security architecture, the Turkish president said that the UN Security Council in particular "must inevitably be subject to serious reform."

On the ongoing refugee crisis, Erdogan said everyone, "especially European countries," should support, help alleviate the problems of refugees who come to their door.

