Turkish firefighters, locals and volunteers work at full pace to bring the blazes under control in four southern provinces, with at least eight people killed since the wildfires started on July 28.

Advancing fires rage the Hisaronu area, Turkey, August 2, 2021. (AP)

The Turkish government says a vast majority of forest fires that that have ravaged the south of the country for almost a week have been contained.

At least eight people have been killed but firefighters have been working tirelessly on the ground and in the air to bring the blazes under control.

All but 10 of the 154 fires that threatened towns and cities have been contained.

Blazes also broke out in Isparta, Aydin and Adana.

Mugla

One of the worst-affected areas is the province of Mugla, where five large fires are still burning.

Firefighters on Monday continued their efforts to put out blazes that are threatening populated areas in Bodrum and Milas districts.

A fire started in a forested region of the Beyciler area and rapidly spread to several other neighborhoods due to the wind.

Some of the houses located in the fire-struck areas are now unusable, and some locals were seen fighting to save their livestock.

Only authorised vehicles are allowed into the region, where locals and firefighters work side by side to contain the blaze.

In the neighbourhoods of Yukari Mazi and Asagi Mazi, heavy smoke and rapidly changing wind directions make firefighting more challenging.

Volunteer citizens along with firefighting forces do their best to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

Istanbul Fire Department firefighters (Hisarönü, Muğla) pic.twitter.com/eCjBRHQes2 — Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (@municipalityist) August 2, 2021

Antalya still battling

In the popular tourist destination of Antalya, strong winds, searing temperatures and humidity have hampered efforts to stop the flames from spreading.

Forest fires have forced several villages to evacuate.

The worst hit areas are Akseki and Gundogmus districts.

But Akseki District Governor Volkan Huldur says there's no fire threatening any residential areas in the district.

Firefighters are also responding to a massive fire in Manavgat district both by air and land.

Teams are struggling to control blaze that broke out in the district on July 28.

Crews are using hoses, fire trucks and an aerial response unit.

Manavgat'ta Yangın söndürme çalışmalarına destek veren belediye personeli arkadaşımız, çalışmalara havadan verilen desteği böyle görüntülemiş.



Yangın bölgesinde olmayıp, sosyal medyadan helikopter yok yazanlar umarım izlerler... pic.twitter.com/Y81ew3ovtA — Dr.Hakan Bahadır🇹🇷 (@DrHakanBahadir) August 3, 2021

Narrow escape

The blaze in the region of Manavgat, Antalya reached Kalemler village, damaging houses and forests.

Authorities ordered the emergency evacuation of the residents on Sunday as a fresh blaze was to engulf the houses in Kalemler village.

"I was trapped in the fire, and you can see my ears are burned. That was a narrow escape. The rescuers sent me to the hospital. I inhaled fumes from the fire, and now my voice has turned like this.

My house is burnt, there is nothing left but ashes," a villager recalled the terrifying scene.

"I was born here and I'm 63 years old now. This is my first time experiencing such a huge fire in my life. I've never seen anything like this before. As you can see, the tractor is burnt. It would have been well if I could rescue the equipment out. But I could only put on my pants and ran out at the time without considering anything else," another villager said.

The wildfires that erupted last Wednesday in the country have claimed eight lives so far.

At present, over 4,000 firefighters and hundreds of fire trucks are still battling across the country to contain the fires.

The European Union also announced that the bloc would send three firefighting planes from Croatia and Spain after Turkey activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on Sunday.

Alevlerle savaşımız devam ediyor



Orman yangınları ile mücadeleye aralıksız destek veriyoruz pic.twitter.com/v2yAJUkNVG — Türk Polis Teşkilatı (@EmniyetGM) August 3, 2021

Isparta province

Aerial and land response units are also responding to forest fires in Isparta province.

The fires broke out in a forest and spread in a short time because of heavy winds.

#Isparta Sütçüler Yazılı Kanyon'da başlayan yangın yerleşim yerlerine ulaştı! Halk çok acil müdahale ve destek talep ediyor! Bu sesi duyalım, duyuralım! #ıspartayanıyor pic.twitter.com/nKstlnEpJN — Merve (@okuyanmerve1) August 2, 2021

Source: AA