Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar blames Athens' "expansionist and aggressive policies" for provoking conflict while reaffirming Ankara's commitment to "peace and stability".

National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says Türkiye remains open to dialogue with Greece, but will not take any hasty actions on issues related to Cyprus island or the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas. (Arif Akdoğan / AA)

Türkiye's defence minister has said neighbouring Greece is "fuelling instability" in the region while reaffirming Ankara's commitment to "peace and stability in the Aegean."

National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar made the statement on Wednesday following his meetings with counterparts from Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, our neighbour Greece continues its expansionist and aggressive policies with its provocative actions and discourse that fuels instability," Akar said.

He said Türkiye remains open to dialogue, but will not take any hasty actions on issues related to Cyprus island or the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

He also denounced the recent intervention of Greek warplanes in a NATO training mission over the Aegean, claiming that such "hostile" steps are evidence of Athens' disregard of NATO’s basic principles.

"We expect an impartial, objective, reasonable, and logical approach from our other NATO allies, especially the US, on this matter,” he stressed.

Strained ties

Türkiye and Greece have been at odds for decades over a range of issues, including where their continental shelves start and end, energy exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, overflights in the Aegean Sea and Cyprus island.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated "provocations" by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations.

It says that such moves frustrate its good-faith efforts for peace.

Last year, the two countries had agreed to resume exploratory talks to address their own differences in the Mediterranean, but little progress has been made so far.

In 2020, Türkiye and Greece came close to a confrontation over a drilling ship dispute in the contested Mediterranean waters. The situation later eased, and the neighbours resumed bilateral talks in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Akar also said that Türkiye expects "positive and concrete steps" from the US.

Ankara has hailed Washington’s recent move to exclude certain restrictive conditions on the sale of F-16s from the final version of the US defence budget bill.

Ankara requested F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021.

The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 jets, as well as modernisation kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force already has in its inventory.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies