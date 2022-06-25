Fast News

"Despite numerous irresponsible moves taken by Greece against Ankara, Türkiye is dedicated to finding solutions through diplomacy and dialogue,” said Türkiye's communications chief Fahrettin Altun.

Altun also urged Western leaders to refrain from actions that create unnecessary tensions, prompting Greece to come into conflict with Türkiye. (AA)

Some politicians in Greece have targeted Türkiye to divert attention from their strategic failures and gain political support within their country, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said in an article published in Al Jazeera.

In his article on Saturday, Fahrettin Altun evaluated the recent tension in the Aegean, which escalated due to the steps taken by Greece.

"Some politicians in our neighbourhood have a bad habit of using Türkiye as an easy target to divert attention from their strategic failures and gain political support within the country. We once more stress to our NATO ally and neighbour that these approaches are bound to further strategic failure,” Altun said.

He condemned Greece for periodically raising tensions through claims contrary to international law or propaganda against Türkiye on international platforms.

"Continuously escalating hostility in the Aegean Sea serves no one's benefit. The cost of this tension keeps increasing for the aggressor," added Altun.

READ MORE: Athens fuels up crisis with naval base expansion in Crete Island

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on tension in Aegean:



- Some politicians in our neighbourhoods use Türkiye to divert attention from their strategic failures and gain domestic political support

- These approaches are bound to further strategic failure pic.twitter.com/ngPdP9MZ3G — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 25, 2022

'Finding solutions through diplomacy and dialogue'

In his article, Altun also argued that the irresponsible policies of some European countries towards Türkiye are closely related to Greece's reckless behaviour.

He said the accession of Greek-administered Cyprus to the European Union by disregarding Turkish Cypriots, and encouraging Greece to keep Türkiye out of the Eastern Mediterranean, were instances of Europe creating problems instead of permanent solutions.

"Despite numerous irresponsible moves taken by Greece against Ankara, Türkiye is dedicated to finding solutions through diplomacy and dialogue,” stressed the director of communications.

He added, however, that Türkiye will defend its national interests no matter the costs.

Altun also urged Western leaders to refrain from actions that create unnecessary tensions.

Pointing out that Türkiye and Greece have more in common in terms of culture, traditions and people than their differences, Altun emphasised that the world did not need another conflict zone in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye in recent months has stepped up criticism of Greece stationing troops on islands in the eastern Aegean, near the Turkish coast and in many cases visible from shore.

These islands were required to be demilitarised under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, so any troops or weapons on the islands are strictly forbidden.

READ MORE: Türkiye hits out at EU summit decisions on Aegean, Mediterranean

Source: TRT World