Rescue efforts are continuing in quake-hit Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaras and other provinces on day 10 following last week's twin quakes that have left more than 41,000 dead in Türkiye and Syria.

More spectacular rescues are made on day ten after the catastrophic earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

A woman and three children were pulled alive from under the debris by search and rescue teams in hard-hit Türkiye's Hatay province.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, more than 35,000 people have died as a result of last week's quake, making it the deadliest of such disasters in Türkiye since the founding of the republic 100 years ago.

The 35,418 reported deaths surpassed those recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 which killed around 33,000 people.

In neighbouring Syria, the number of deaths reached 5,814, according to the latest reports, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232.

Following are the latest updates:

1505 GMT — More survivors rescued alive after over 228 hours

A 13-year-old-boy Mustafa was rescued alive from under the rubble in Hatay, some 229 hours after the earthquakes.

A mother, named Ela, and her two children were also rescued in Hatay after 228 hours.

They were then taken to the nearest hospital.

1455 GMT — Rescuers defy odds, pull alive 42-year-old woman 9 days after Türkiye quakes

In a miraculous rescue, crews defied the odds and pulled alive a 42-year-old woman from the rubble of a collapsed building, 222 hours after the earthquakes.

Melike Imamoglu was saved in the Onikisubat district of Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of the quakes.

She was referred to medical teams after the rescue operation.

1445 GMT — Couple rescued after 202 hours under rubble in southern Türkiye

A couple was pulled from the rubble in a miracle rescue after staying 202 hours under the rubble following the twin quakes in southern Türkiye last week.

Muharrem and his wife Hidayet Polat were rescued in Kahramanmaras province after rescue teams heard their voices from under the rubble.

The couple was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Muharrem, who is now under medical supervision, said that two of their children lost their lives under the rubble and that they tried hard to keep their 6-month-old baby alive.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

1300 GMT — 'First time in my life': Russian rescue leader weighs in on scale of Türkiye quakes

Chupriyan Aleksandr, a senior Russian official who oversaw Moscow's search and rescue operations in the southern provinces of Kahramanmaras and Hatay, said that his country suffered a large earthquake on the Sakhalin Islands in the early 1990s but not on the scale of the two quakes that jolted Türkiye.

"But the scale like this, no ... this is the first time in my life," said Aleksandr, first deputy minister of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

He spoke at a closing ceremony of his unit of almost 200 personnel before they flew home.

1256 GMT — Saudi Arabia to establish 3,000 temporary houses for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Saudi Arabia “is studying the construction of 3,000 temporary houses in quake-hit areas in Türkiye and Syria,” Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, told Al Ekhbariya television.

He said the centre has already distributed thousands of tents to shelter the quake victims in the two countries.

"We will continue to help those affected by the earthquake disaster in Syria and Türkiye for weeks and perhaps months due to the great scale of the tragedy,” Al Rabeeah said.

1253 GMT — NATO chief to visit quake-hit Türkiye for solidarity

At a news conference following the two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers, alliance head Jens Stoltenberg said he will hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the visit, Stoltenberg intends to express his solidarity, his condolences and continue the discussions with the Turkish interlocutors on how NATO can provide further “relief support and alleviate the suffering and the consequences of the terrible earthquake.”

He said he closed the defence ministers meeting by asking them to provide more strategic airlift, as well as to bring more tents and humanitarian aid.

1249 GMT — Iraq to dispatch fuel to Syria, Türkiye after earthquake disaster

Iraq will dispatch 60,000 tonnes of fuel oil to neighbouring Syria following last week’s deadly earthquakes.

The Iraqi government also said it will provide Türkiye with 30,000 tons of fuel oil in solidarity with Ankara.

In a statement, the Iraqi government said the aid shipment will be delivered to the Syrian side through Al Mikhtaf area in the Iraqi territorial waters.

People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city in southern Türkiye. (AP)

1127 GMT — 77-year-old woman saved after 226 hours

Life-saving teams in the epicentre of twin earthquakes-hit Kahramanmaras have rescued a 77-year-old woman 226 hours later from the disaster area.

Search and rescue teams and bystanders chanted happily after Cemile Kekec was pulled out safely from the rubble, video circulation on social media showed.

1047 GMT — Turkish president receives Malaysia's premier after deadly quakes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdogan and Ibrahim held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came after two strong earthquakes jolted southeastern Türkiye on February 6.

0953 GMT — UAE sends 60 relief planes to Türkiye, Syria since earthquakes

“The United Arab Emirates continued, for the 9th consecutive day, to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye,” the official WAM news agency said.

The agency stated that the planes "carried 1,375 tons of food and medical supplies and tents to shelter the affected people."

As part of the relief operation, the UAE has flown 30 cargo planes to Türkiye and 30 to Syria, bringing the total number of flights to 60 so far.

0940 GMT — Ukraine shares pain, tragedy of quake-hit Turkish people: Ukrainian rescue team chief

"Pain has no colour, race, or religion. We share the pain and tragedy of the Turkish people," said Konstantin Silayev, who heads a Ukrainian team of 77 rescuers and 10 search and rescue dogs in Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hit worst by the earthquakes.

Nothing that his team trained for could have prepared them for such a situation, Silayev said, adding: "Unfortunately we had to use our skills not only in exercises but also in real events."

"Very familiar frames. We saw collapsed buildings on the road and people stuck in the street," he said. "There is a similar picture in our country right now."

0924 GMT — Bangladeshi rescue team continues working in Türkiye’s quake-hit region

“The government of Bangladesh sent a rescue team consisting of 46 members to conduct rescue operations and provide medical support in the quake-hit area. At present the team is working at (southeastern) Adiyaman province,” the Bangladeshi Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

“Despite the challenges of the weather situation, the Bangladeshi rescue team remains fearless, working tirelessly day and night to bring comfort and hope to those in need in Adiyaman province,” it said.

So far, the team rescued one person and pulled out 20 bodies from the debris. The team is likely to be redeployed to other areas soon, it added.

0811 GMT — Over 50K buildings need to be destroyed: minister

Türkiye's Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said 50,576 damaged buildings "immediately" have to be demolished in the earthquake-hit areas.

According to the damage assessment findings, the government has inspected 387,346 buildings in the country's 10 provinces and 279,655 of them are lightly damaged or non-damaged buildings, he stated.

"We will quickly demolish what needs to be demolished and build safe buildings," the minister said.

0747 GMT — Woman saved 222 hours after deadly quake

Turkish search and rescue teams have saved 42-year-old Melike Imamoglu from the rubble 222 hours after the February 6 disaster.

The miracle rescue on the tenth day of the disaster on Wednesday took place in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the two powerful earthquakes that affected about 15 million people.

#TurkiyeQuakes: Melike Imamoglu, in her 40s, was rescued after surviving 222 hours under a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras pic.twitter.com/N6JViGrRoD — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 15, 2023

0735 GMT — Jordan's foreign minister to visit Türkiye, Syria to show solidarity after quake

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi will be heading to Türkiye and Syria on Wednesday in a "show of solidarity" after the quake that killed thousands of people in both countries, an official source said.

Jordan, which neighbours Syria, has sent large shipments of aid to both countries.

0642 GMT — Over 76 states sent rescue teams to Türkiye: Ankara

Turkish Foreign Ministry has released information on how many foreign search and rescue teams and foreign personnel are taking place in earthquake-hit areas in southeastern Türkiye.

According to the statement 100 states offered to help Türkiye while rescue teams from 76 countries are in the field. A total of 7,606 foreign personnel are involved in search and rescue operations in the region.

Türkiye also expects two more states to send their teams and 712 more foreign personnel will join the rescue effort.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that 12 foreign rescue teams have completed their mission in the designated areas and have returned to their countries as of Wednesday.

0449 GMT — Poland to send new batch of aid supplies to Türkiye

Poland will send a new batch of aid supplies to quake-stricken Türkiye, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkish Ambassador Cengiz Kamil Fırat told Anadolu that Poland had dispatched a rescue team as well as a field hospital with medical equipment, doctors and nurses to Türkiye.

"The rescue team served in the province of Adiyaman and rescued 12 of our citizens. We are truly grateful to them. All of the Polish teams will return tomorrow, and we would like to welcome them with banners and flags. We want to thank you," he said.

0446 GMT — UNICEF: Millions of children affected by quakes

A total of 4.6 million children living in the 10 provinces in Türkiye struck by the two earthquakes were affected, while 2.5 million children in Syria were affected, according to UNICEF spokesman James Elder.

Elder expressed concern that thousands of children may have lost their lives due to the earthquakes and underscored the need for additional support for children and their families.

Kenneth Crossley, Country Director and Representative for the World Food Program (WFP) in Syria, pointed out that there is a triangle between Aleppo, Hama and Latakia that was severely affected by the earthquake, noting that not just one group but all people were affected by the earthquakes. Food aid was provided to approximately 180,000 people in northwest Syria, he added.

