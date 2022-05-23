Fast News

The two-day summit hosted by Türkiye's public broadcaster, TRT, centres around discussions on the future of public broadcasting, media accessibility to young people and the fight against disinformation.

TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci has emphasised the importance of public broadcasters in his opening remarks. (TRTWorld)

Representatives from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) are meeting at the first in-person "Media Summit" in Istanbul in over two years.

The two-day summit, hosted by Türkiye's public broadcaster, kicked off on Monday.

The Director-General of Turkish Radio and Television (TRT), Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, emphasised the importance of public broadcasters in his opening remarks.

"As public broadcasters, we are important institutions that will fight with all our might against this information pollution and intentionally spread disinformation," Sobaci said.

Sobaci added that the responsibilities of public broadcasters included raising public awareness on radicalisation, income inequality, global terrorism, cyber security and ecological problems.

"As Türkiye's public broadcaster, which is fighting the most powerful fight against global terrorism, we call for a solid cooperation in countering terrorism, regardless of its source and target," Sobaci said.

EBU General Director Noel Curran too spoke at the launch of the summit.

TRT World anchor Maria Ramos is presenting the summit, which features Teodora Ivanova-Lemon, the Head of Google TV Content Collaborations, and Olivier Van Duüren, international business development expert, as speakers.

Alejandro Lago, one of the professors of IESE Business School, University of Barcelona Navarra, too is among the speakers at the summit.

