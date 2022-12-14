Fast News

Eight suspects linked to the Daesh terror group have been arrested in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province, security sources said.

Operations are ongoing to nab two more suspects, said the sources on Wednesday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The individuals nabbed in Mersin provided financial and logistical support to the terrorist group, and were also active in conflict zones, the sources added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Source: AA