Türkiye's Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced free entry to museums for young people with the aim to provide access to cultural, artistic, sports and travel activities.

The announcement came at an event organised at the Rahmi M Koç Museum in Istanbul on Saturday.

The event hosted many notable names from the art, culture, and business world. Politicians, academics and humanitarian aid leaders were also in attendance.

Addressing the event, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Muharrem Kasapoğlu, said that people between the ages of 18 and 25 can receive a digital Museum Card free of charge.

Dr Kasapoğlu added that young people would be able to visit museums as much as they like with the MüzeKart GNS, which they will receive free of charge between July 1 and October 1.

“Our President delivered great news for our young friends who love to travel during the summer. Our youth will have the opportunity to stay in our selected dormitories in 81 provinces free of charge between July 15 and September 1," he said.

Opportunity for young travellers

Dr Kasapoğlu highlighted that this is an important opportunity for young travellers who want to visit Türkiye and experience cultural richness.

Youth will have access to over 300 museums such as the Galata Tower, Göreme Open Air Museum, Painting and Sculpture Museum, Pamukkale Travertines and Zeugma Museum.

Tickets to the cinema, theatre, concert, festival and sports competitions, gift certificates from different brands and travel tickets will be given to young people throughout the summer.

