Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed its strong reaction to authorities in Stockholm over terror propaganda by PKK/PYD/YPG in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

Supporters of the PKK/YPG/PYD terror group on July 21 held a demonstration carrying propaganda banners of the terrorist organisation. (AA)

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has summoned Sweden's interim charge d'affaires in Ankara over terror propaganda during a PKK/PYD/YPG demonstration held on July 21 in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

Türkiye conveyed its strong reaction to the Swedish authorities in Stockholm over the issue, according to the ministry sources on Saturday.

Türkiye reiterated expectations that the perpetrators of the action would be identified, necessary legal and judicial measures and concrete steps should be taken in light of the commitments recorded in the trilateral memorandum signed among Finland, Sweden, and Türkiye last month at NATO’s Madrid summit.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the transatlantic alliance in June, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

Terror groups should be stopped

A trilateral agreement signed between the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, nor Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and said Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

All 30 standing NATO allies need to approve any expansion.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

