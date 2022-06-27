Fast News

Ankara aims to clear northern Syria's Tel Rifaat, Manbij in operation to establish 30-kilometre security zone south of Turkish border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments following a cabinet meeting in Ankara. (AA)

Türkiye would start new military operations as soon as preparations on Syrian border are completed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

He made the comments after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.

Earlier this month, Erdogan had said Türkiye was set to clear two areas of northern Syria, near the Turkish border, of terrorist elements in a bid to eliminate the terror threat from the region.

“We are entering a new phase of our decision to establish safe zone 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border). We are clearing Tel Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists,” Erdogan had said.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies