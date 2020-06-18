Fast News

Turkish armed forces struck more than 500 PKK terror targets with F-16 jets, drones, and howitzers as part of "Operation Claw-Tiger" in northern Iraq's Haftanin region, security sources said.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (C) and the Turkish Armed Forces Command managing Operation Claw-Tiger from Ankara, Turkey on June 18, 2020. (AA)

Turkey destroyed more than 500 targets of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq's Haftanin region, Anadolu Agency, citing security sources, reported on Thursday.

In the first 36 hours of Operation Claw-Tiger, which was launched on Wednesday, Turkey hit the terror group targets with F-16 jets, howitzers, and rocket launchers.

Turkish commandos conducted an infiltration operation through land and air to target terrorist hideouts, following the strikes, the news agency said.

Ankara began the operations after talks with Iraqi authorities to rid its border of terrorists and to target the PKK's, routes, and logistic capabilities, a senior Turkish official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters news agency.

READ MORE: Turkey begins fresh anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

Akar addresses commanders

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar addressing the commanders of the troops via video link said, "We will continue with the same seriousness and determination and hopefully we will successfully end this operation."

Millî Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar ve TSK Komuta Kademesi, #PençeKaplan Operasyonu’nun sevk ve idare edildiği Kara Kuvvetleri Harekât Merkezi’nde sahadaki son duruma ilişkin brifing aldı.https://t.co/1PqxUhGIwR#MSB #HulusiAkar pic.twitter.com/lBxuGtk9my — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) June 18, 2020

Turkey's military campaign is being carried out against terrorist bases in Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk areas.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE: Why Turkey is targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Source: TRTWorld and agencies