Fast News

Masks and social distancing which are mandatory will be enforced at gatherings such as weddings, funerals and circumcision ceremonies.

A civil wedding ceremony in Diyarbakir, Turkey, July 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Turkey has commenced a special wide-ranging inspection across 81 provinces to ensure Covid-19 measures are being followed.

The country's interior ministry announced the move on Wednesday as daily confirmed cases peaked above 1,000.

READ MORE: Latest Covid-19 updates

(TRTWorld)

Measures in place

Special Covid-19 units are being deployed to conduct one-on-one monitoring for those who are required to self-quarantine, especially during the first seven days.

Masks and social distancing which are mandatory will be enforced at gatherings such as weddings, funerals and circumcision ceremonies.

Strict fines will be imposed to those caught flouting these rules.

Businesses and transport services that meet safety requirements will be awarded a "safe space" badge after three inspections.

Contact tracers will be assisted by law enforcement in urban and some rural areas, or by teachers and imams elsewhere.

READ MORE: Turkey is becoming more self-sufficient post-pandemic

5 million tests

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted that a wide-ranging inspection will be taking place across Turkey on Thursday.

The latest statistics show more than 236,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections, 5,784 fatalities and over 5 million tests.

Daily cases had dropped below 1,000 before the country began reopening businesses in early June to prop up the economy, especially tourism, but went up to an average of 1,360 after mid-June.

The cases had decreased to an average of 945 for the past three weeks, but climbed back up to 1,083 Tuesday and 1,178 Wednesday after the five-day Eid holiday.

Source: AP