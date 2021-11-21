Fast News

United States calls for a transparent and inclusive reform process four months after Tunisia's President Kais Saied seized power in a move his critics called a coup.

A Tunisia presidency statement said earlier that the United States would offer support to Tunisia once it has announced dates for political reform. (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has encouraged Tunisia's President Kais Saied to make reforms to respond to Tunisians' hopes for "democratic progress".

"The Secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress," the US State Department said in a statement on Sunday about a call between Blinken and Saied.

Blinken and Saied also discussed recent developments in Tunisia, including the formation of the new government and steps to alleviate the economic situation, the statement added.

Growing criticism

Saied, who seized political power nearly four months ago, said last week he was working non-stop on a timetable for reforms to defuse growing criticism at home and abroad since he dismissed the cabinet, suspended parliament and took personal power in July.

Last week, thousands of Tunisians protested near parliament in the capital, demanding he reinstate the assembly, while major foreign donors whose financial assistance is needed to unlock an International Monetary Fund rescue package for the economy have urged him to return to a normal constitutional order.

Saied has defended his takeover as the only way to end governmental paralysis after years of political squabbling and economic stagnation, and he has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution.

