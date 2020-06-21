Fast News

The name and age of the deceased weren't immediately released, and it wasn't clear whether anyone was taken into custody.

FILE: Minneapolis Police Department vehicles at the scene of a crime in June, 2018. (AP)

One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total in a tweet posted just after 3am.

** SHOOT UPDATE **

12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the Uptown neighbourhood in Minneapolis.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and where several bars and restaurants are located.

** SHOOTING UPDATE **

10 people at area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. All are alive with various severity levels of injuries. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after some six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.

Shooting in Uptown Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/mAjYWBYmv0 — Mr Minnesota 🤦🏾‍♂️😈 (@MrMinnesota24) June 21, 2020

Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

Splatters of blood were visible on the pavement after the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Source: AP