The Australian government listed the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says that such extremist hatred has no place in Australia.

"This group fosters and promotes an ideology that would seek to make some Australians feel unwelcome in their home. It is this extremist hatred which is not welcome and has no place in Australia," Burke says on X.

The listing means that anyone found to be a member or associated with the group could face up to 25 years in jail, according to SBS News.

"This listing will give the Australian Government significantly more power to restrict the operation of extremists in our country and to keep Australians safe," Burke said.

Earlier this year, the Australian government imposed sanctions on Terrorgram, marking the first time that Canberra has imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on an entirely online-based entity.