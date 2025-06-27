WORLD
2 min read
Australia lists the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says such extremist hatred has no place in Australia
Australia lists the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation
Australia lists the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation / AP
June 27, 2025

The Australian government listed the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says that such extremist hatred has no place in Australia.

"This group fosters and promotes an ideology that would seek to make some Australians feel unwelcome in their home. It is this extremist hatred which is not welcome and has no place in Australia," Burke says on X.

The listing means that anyone found to be a member or associated with the group could face up to 25 years in jail, according to SBS News.

"This listing will give the Australian Government significantly more power to restrict the operation of extremists in our country and to keep Australians safe," Burke said.

Earlier this year, the Australian government imposed sanctions on Terrorgram, marking the first time that Canberra has imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on an entirely online-based entity.

Recommended

Terrorgram is an online network that primarily operates via the Telegram messaging app and promotes neo-fascist, white supremacist and militant accelerationist ideology.

The group pursues "the collapse of the Western world and a 'race war' through violent acts of terrorism," according to the UK Home Office.

The UK designated Terrorgram as a proscribed terrorist organisation in April 2024.

At least two attacks have been associated with Terrorgram: a live-streamed stabbing of five people by an 18-year-old man outside a mosque in Türkiye in August last year and the fatal shooting of two men at a bar in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, in October 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha