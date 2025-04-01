As 2025 begins, Yemen faces its worst humanitarian crisis yet.

According to UNICEF’s March 25 report , one in two children under five in Yemen is malnourished—a statistic “almost unparalleled across the world,” says Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s representative in the country. He describes the situation as “man-made.”

The UN agency also warns that approximately 1.4 million pregnant and lactating women are malnourished, along with over 540,000 severely and acutely malnourished children—a condition Hawkins calls “agonising, life-threatening, and entirely preventable.”

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) offers an even more alarming outlook, warning that the crisis is worse than it appears.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg,” says Leah Cowan, MSF Regional Humanitarian Affairs Advisor, speaking to TRT World.

“The malnutrition situation at the wider community level is very severe, and it’s even reaching a point where it’s outstripping our treatment capacity.”

Speaking to TRT World, Cowan detailed MSF’s newly released report on malnutrition among Yemenis from January 2022 to December 2024.

Published on March 19, the findings paint a dire picture—why is the crisis worsening, and what’s driving this rise?

‘Man-made’ crisis

Low vaccination rates, skyrocketing food prices, ongoing war, and funding cuts are all contributing to the crisis—factors that Hawkins describes as “man-made.”

Over the past decade, food prices have increased by more than 300%, worsening both hunger and malnutrition.

Cowan recalls a recent conversation with a Yemeni mother:

“One mother told me she could only give her family meat twice a year—during Eid—when it was donated to their family by people who had access to aid.”

Malnutrition refers to the condition where individuals, particularly children, do not get the essential nutrients their bodies need to grow and function properly.

This often leads to weakened immune systems, stunted growth, and increased susceptibility to disease. Among the most vulnerable are babies under six months old, many of whom suffer from malnutrition due to a lack of breastfeeding.

“What we are seeing is an average of a quarter of babies under six months old are actually suffering from malnourishment. This is largely linked to the fact that they are not being breastfed by their mothers,” Cowan explains.

But why? Because their mothers are also suffering from severe malnutrition.

“It can be very difficult for them to produce enough breast milk. Exclusive breastfeeding rates in Yemen are extremely low—as low as 2% in some areas and even 0% in certain governorates.”

“I even met another mother who had a child who was one and a half years old who couldn't actually walk properly,” Cowan says.

For Cowan, this is linked to the stunting and difficulties in natural child development due to malnutrition.

Where is international aid?