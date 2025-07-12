The United States has announced for the first time sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel over the handling of anti-government protests four years ago.

The US State Department was "restricting visas" for the president and other high-ranking government officials, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an X post on Friday.

Other officials sanctioned included Defence Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.

The State Department also added the "Torre K," a 42-story hotel in Havana, to its restricted list of entities "to prevent US dollars from funding the Cuban regime's repression."

"While the Cuban people suffer shortages of food, water, medicine, and electricity, the regime lavishes money on its insiders," Rubio, who is of Cuban descent, said.

Rubio also took to X to accuse Cuba of torturing dissident leader Jose Daniel Ferrer.