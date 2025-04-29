Representatives of the ethnic Turkish minority in Greece’s Western Thrace region are accusing Athens of exerting pressure on them through judicial and financial means to suppress the community’s voice and identity.

“The minority has proven to the Greek state that we live here, we exist, we have issues, and we are Turks,” said Cigdem Asafoglu, leader of the Greek Friendship, Equality and Peace Party (FEP), speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The FEP, which is backed by the country’s 150,000-strong Turkish minority, won the majority in two out of three provinces in the region during the European Parliament (EP) election on June 9, 2024.

It made a strong showing in the previous two elections as well. Yet, it hasn’t been able to send its MPs to the European Parliament. That’s because of the three percent electoral threshold in Greece, which says a party must have more than 3 percent of national votes to have representation at the European Parliament.

“The far-right parties sued us over our remarks that we are Turks. They called for the cancellation of the June 9 elections and the repeat of the elections without the FEP Party — and even demanded the closure of our party,” Asafoglu says.

“This shows us very clearly that they want to intimidate the Turkish minority, to silence their problems and demands,” she adds.

The cases are ongoing at the Supreme Court.

According to Asafoglu, the legal action is not just directed at political leaders, with serious judicial and financial pressure, but also at Turkish mayors and the heads of Turkish institutions or boards.

The legal action came on top of existing tensions. The minority had already been facing threats and attacks, especially from the far-right neo-Nazi criminal organisation Golden Dawn.

Members of the organisation previously raided a hall in Athens where FEP Party organised an event, and Ioannis Lagos, a prominent figure of the Golden Dawn Party, had torn up a Turkish flag in the EU parliament.

Representatives of the Turkish minority have also been receiving threats from this group on social media, by phone and in other ways, says Asafoglu.

“But, of course, we will not give up on our cause and our struggle,” she tells TRT World.

No room for Turks

Greece's Western Thrace region, located in the country’s northeast near the Turkish border, is home to a substantial, long-established Turkish-Muslim minority comprising approximately a third of the population.

“We have never been a marginal community. But the Greek State has always othered us, especially those who express that they are Turks, and tried to demonise us in the eyes of the public,” laments Asafoglu.

The attitude has persisted even though the minority has remained peaceful and called for dialogue.

Minority representative Huseyin Baltaci, Head of the Western Thrace Minority University Graduates Association, the Greek State has made it crystal clear that it perceives the Turkish identity as a “threat to national security”.

“You’ll notice that our association doesn’t include the word ‘Turkish’ in its name — because the word was banned,” he says, speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the recently held Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Beginning in the 1970s, the use of the term “Turkish” became criminalised in Greece, and in the 1980s, associations carrying the word were declared illegal.

The issue, among many others faced by the Turkish minority, was taken to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ruled that Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights, regarding freedom of assembly and association, had been violated.

In response, Greek lawmakers passed a new legislation in 2017 that assured ECHR rulings would be circumvented “when national security is at stake”.

“According to the Greek State, there is a Greek Muslim minority, but no Turkish minority,” says FEP Party leader Cigdem Asafoglu, stressing that the community “cannot express their identity freely.”

While Greece maintains that the community in Western Thrace is not an ethnic but a religious minority, Athens has also obstructed them from exercising their religious freedoms.

Until recently, Greece had refused to legally recognise the community’s right to elect their religious leaders, such as muftis, instead appointing state-approved clerics without any elections or consultation, including the minority.

“The Greek state wants a Muslim minority that it can rule over and control. But we, of course, do not accept that,” says Asafoglu.

Stripped of their rights

The rights of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace were enshrined in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne , which guarantees their right to establish, manage and control their own religious, educational, charitable and social institutions under Article 40.

However, the Greek government has not only failed to uphold these obligations under international and bilateral agreements, but has actively obstructed the minority's efforts to exercise their rights — despite multiple rulings in their favour by the ECHR.