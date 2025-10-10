New York Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully prosecuted Donald Trump, has been indicted, the second foe of the US president to be slapped with criminal charges in recent weeks.

James, 66, a Democrat, was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on one count of bank fraud and a second count of making false statements to a financial institution.

The charges against James were brought one day after another prominent Trump critic, former FBI director James Comey, pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

The cases against James and Comey were filed by Trump's handpicked US attorney, Lindsey Halligan, after the previous prosecutor resigned, saying there was not enough evidence against them.

The case against James concerns allegedly false statements she made to obtain favourable loan terms for a property she purchased in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2020.

In a statement, James rejected the charges as "baseless" and said they are "nothing more than a continuation of the president's desperate weaponisation of our justice system."

"The president's own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution," she said.

"I am not fearful — I am fearless."

Trump recently publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against James, Comey and others he sees as enemies in an escalation of his campaign against political opponents.

Vindictive prosecution

In addition to James and Comey, Trump has also publicly called for the prosecution of Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and his own former National Security Advisor, John Bolton.