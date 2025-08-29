WORLD
EU foreign policy chief tells Iran window of diplomacy still open on nuclear talks
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stresses that the period also offers a crucial chance to pursue diplomatic solutions to Iran’s nuclear programme.
EU's Kaja Kallas has emphasised that the 30-day countdown offers an opportunity to pursue a diplomatic solution with Iran. (Photo: AP) / AP
August 29, 2025

European powers have triggered a 30-day countdown that could reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran. But the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasised that the period also represents a critical opportunity for diplomacy.

“We are entering a new phase with this 30 days that is now giving us also the opportunity to really find diplomatic ways to find a solution,” Kallas told reporters on Friday. “We have this 30 days to sort things out.”

The move by France, Britain, and Germany comes after weeks of warnings over Iran’s alleged breaches of the 2015 nuclear agreement, in which Tehran pledged to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions. The mechanism allows for sanctions that were suspended under the agreement to be reinstated if Iran is found noncompliant.

‘Iran will respond appropriately’

Earlier, Iran responded cautiously to the 30-day proposal, warning it would “respond appropriately” to the action, raising concerns that the step could derail years of sustained diplomacy aimed at a peaceful resolution to the nuclear crisis.

Yet European officials remain cautiously optimistic. 

The UN has described the next 30 days as a “window of opportunity” to strike a new deal. 

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot underlined the urgency of curbing Iran’s nuclear escalation while stressing that the move “does not signal the end of diplomacy.”

The coming weeks are expected to see intensive diplomatic engagement as European powers attempt to avert a renewed confrontation and secure a compromise with Tehran before sanctions automatically snap back into place.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
