European powers have triggered a 30-day countdown that could reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran. But the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasised that the period also represents a critical opportunity for diplomacy.

“We are entering a new phase with this 30 days that is now giving us also the opportunity to really find diplomatic ways to find a solution,” Kallas told reporters on Friday. “We have this 30 days to sort things out.”

The move by France, Britain, and Germany comes after weeks of warnings over Iran’s alleged breaches of the 2015 nuclear agreement, in which Tehran pledged to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions. The mechanism allows for sanctions that were suspended under the agreement to be reinstated if Iran is found noncompliant.

‘Iran will respond appropriately’

Earlier, Iran responded cautiously to the 30-day proposal, warning it would “respond appropriately” to the action, raising concerns that the step could derail years of sustained diplomacy aimed at a peaceful resolution to the nuclear crisis.