Minneapolis school shooting leaves three dead, including shooter: US authorities
The shooting follows a wave of false active-shooter reports at US campuses as students return from summer break.
Residents urged to avoid the area as emergency crews aid victims. / AP
August 27, 2025

A shooting at a Minneapolis school left three people, including the shooter, dead and about 20 injured, a Justice Department official said.

US police responded Wednesday morning to a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, with officials saying earlier that the shooter had been "contained."

"I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, adding that the state's police force were on scene.

The school is located alongside its associated church in the south of the midwest metropolis.

Live video footage showed parents retrieving their young children and departing, amid a significant emergency response.

When reached by phone, a person at the school told AFP, "we are in the process of getting our kids out of the building."

'Tragic shooting'

The city's official X account later said that the "shooter is contained and "there is no active threat to the community at this time."

It urged people to "stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims," it added, without specifying how many injuries or deaths had occurred.

"I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz said.

President Donald Trump also said he had been briefed on the "tragic shooting" and that the FBI was responding.

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The confirmed shooting comes after a wave of false reports of active shooters at US college campuses around the country as students return from summer break.

