A shooting at a Minneapolis school left three people, including the shooter, dead and about 20 injured, a Justice Department official said.

US police responded Wednesday morning to a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, with officials saying earlier that the shooter had been "contained."

"I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, adding that the state's police force were on scene.

The school is located alongside its associated church in the south of the midwest metropolis.

Live video footage showed parents retrieving their young children and departing, amid a significant emergency response.

When reached by phone, a person at the school told AFP, "we are in the process of getting our kids out of the building."

Related TRT Global - Casualties after mass shooters open fire in New York City restaurant

'Tragic shooting'