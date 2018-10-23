President Donald Trump escalated his immigration rhetoric at a midterm rally in Texas on Monday as early voting opened in the state, falsely accusing Democrats of “encouraging millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders and overwhelm our nation.”

With weeks to go before Election Day, Trump is seeking to drive Republican turnout with his hard-line immigration policies.

He cast the November choice in stark terms before the Houston rally for Republican Senator Ted Cruz, saying Democrats “have launched an assault on the sovereignty of our country.”

Trump spoke before a massive crowd on behalf of his former foe, who faces a strong challenge from Democratic representative Beto O’Rourke.

When the two competed in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Trump would frequently deride his rival as “Lyin’ Ted” but said in Texas that their relationship had come a long way.

“Nobody has helped me more with your tax cut, with your regulation,” Trump said, also attacking O’Rourke, as a “stone-cold phony.”

With the midterms drawing near, Trump has emphasized immigration, targeting a 7,000-strong migrant caravan heading to the US southern border.

The president’s focus on immigration politics comes as he seeks to counter Democratic enthusiasm in November.

Trump believes that his campaign pledges, including his much vaunted — and still-unfulfilled — promise to quickly build a US-Mexico border wall, are still rallying cries.

The hard-line rhetoric may be popular among the red-state rural Republicans who will play an outsized role in the top Senate contests.

But it may further alienate the moderate Republicans and women in the overwhelmingly suburban races that will decide the House majority — including several in Texas, California and Florida that feature large Hispanic populations.

On Monday night, Trump called the caravan an “assault on our country” and suggested, without citing evidence, that “Democrats had something to do with it.” He added: “We need a wall built fast.”

Speaking before Trump took the stage, Cruz made clear that their conflict was behind them and that the two were working together.

His biggest applause came when he predicted that “in 2020, Donald Trump will be overwhelmingly re-elected.”

Although political relationships tend to be fluid, Trump’s appearance for Cruz is notable, given that the two were bitter enemies during the 2016 primaries.

After Trump insulted Cruz’s wife and father, and Cruz refused to endorse Trump at the Republican convention, it was far from clear that the two would ever put it all behind them.

But they started rebuilding in the closing days of the campaign and have worked together since Trump took the White House.

Cruz, who is leading O’Rourke in the polls, said over the summer that he would welcome Trump’s support, though he has brushed off any suggestion he’d need Trump to win.