Saudi Arabia has earned condemnation for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, war crimes in Yemen and for its status as an unapologetically authoritarian state.

Its close ally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), carries out reprehensible violations on a daily basis while receiving far less criticism than its Gulf neighbour, as it projects a more progressive image to the world.

A young but increasingly powerful force in the region, the UAE is often portrayed as a glamorous, modernised haven for touristic luxury, and where expats seek to gain wealth.

Behind this positive smokescreen lurks a highly autocratic regime which disregards human rights, both domestically and abroad.

People underestimate the UAE’s capabilities to commit violations compared to Saudi Arabia – a state usually seen as nothing but oppressive, which caused a global stir after ties to murdering Washington Post columnist and Saudi national Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Western governments including Britain, France and the United States have demanded a Saudi response to Khashoggi’s death.

Not only is the UAE complicit in whitewashing Saudi Arabia’s ties to Khashoggi’s murder, but it has also committed less-mentioned abuses of its own.

On May 5, Emirati security detained 31-year-old British PhD student Matthew Hedges who was leaving from Dubai airport and has since been held in solitary confinement in what is termed “inhumane” conditions.

UAE authorities charged Hedges with “spying for a foreign state,” claiming his research – focused on post-Arab Spring security policies, was a “cover” for surveillance work for the British government, and that he “came under the guise of an academic researcher.”

Currently, only academics and human rights organisations have criticised Hedges’ detention. Exeter and Durham universities in the UK warned in a statement: “Matt is suffering from significant health issues after more than five months in detention,” while over 100 academics worldwide signed a letter condemning the decision.

While news of this erupted around the same time as the Khashoggi case, there has been a far weaker outcry, especially from Western governments who have given it no attention. Even Britain has so far ignored this harsh treatment of its own citizen.

Hedges is not the only one to have suffered under the Emirati regime. Numerous foreigners in the UAE have been detained and tortured in Emirati prisons, according to London-based Al Araby TV.

Among many other cases, activist Ahmed Mansour in May received a ten-year prison sentence and 1 million Emirati Dirham ($270,000) fine for ‘offensive’ social media posts.

In another blow to academic freedom, prominent Emirati lecturer Nasser bin Ghaith was also given a ten-year sentence in March for peacefully criticising the regime, initially abducted by security in 2015.

Corruption is rife within the justice system, as UAE courts are often influenced by the demands of executive authorities and state security officials, leading to an authoritarian regime lacking the genuine rule of law.

A testament to this—and possibly the most shocking violation on record—was the case of the wealthy Sheikh Issa bin Zayed al Nahyan, a member of UAE's ruling family.