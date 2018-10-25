Syrian rebels traded fire with regime forces in northern Syria overnight, their "fiercest" exchanges since a demilitarised zone deal was announced for the area last month, a monitor said on Thursday.

A 15- to 20-kilometre (nine to 12-mile) wide "demilitarised zone" was announced by Turkey and Russia on September 17 to separate regime forces from rebels in their last major bastion in Idlib province and adjacent areas.

Shelling has continued intermittently, however, and escalated dramatically late on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"It was the fiercest bombing yet since September 17," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitoring group.

He said Syrian regime rocket and artillery fire killed one girl in Kafr Hamra, an Aleppo province town inside the declared demilitarised zone.

Late on Wednesday, rocket fire by both the sides hit second city Aleppo, wounding 10 people, Rahman said.