An Indonesian official said search and rescue services are not expecting to find any survivors after a Lion Air flight crashed into the sea, shortly after take off from the capital Jakarta.

"We need to find the main wreckage," Bambang Suryo, operational director of the agency, told reporters. "I predict there are no survivors, based on body parts found so far."

"My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact and it's been hours so it is likely 189 people have died," Suryo added.

Lion Air flight JT 610, with 189 people on board, lost contact 13 minutes after take-off from Jakarta.

Suryo was speaking shortly after rescue services were reported to have found body parts where the plane is believed to have sunk off Indonesia’s island of Java.

"The aircraft was carrying 178 adult passengers, one child and two babies," a senior civil aviation official earlier said.

"The plane had requested to return to base before finally disappearing from the radar," Sindu Rahayu added in a statement.

TRT World spoke with Alex Macheras, an aviation analyst, who explained more about the plane, a very new Boeing 737 MAX 8, and possible problems investigators will look into.

Debris thought to be from the plane, including aircraft seats, was found near an offshore refining facility, an official of state energy firm Pertamina said.

The plane took off around 6.20 am (local time) and was due to have landed in the capital of the Bangka-Belitung tin mining region at 7.20 am (local time), the Flightradar 24 website showed.

The plane crashed into Karawang Bay, two nautical miles from where the plane lost contact with aircraft control.

The waters in the area are roughly 30-35 metres deep.

Indonesia's poor aviation record

Indonesia relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands but has a poor aviation safety record and has suffered several fatal crashes in recent years.