WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands attend funeral of Pakistan's pro-Taliban cleric
Sami ul Haq was a prominent leader in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, where he was repeatedly involved in peace processes. Haq was called the 'Father of the Taliban' since Mullah Omar, who founded the Taliban, was among his many students.
Thousands attend funeral of Pakistan's pro-Taliban cleric
Men move the body of Muslim cleric Sami ul Haq, known as the "Father of the Taliban" for having taught some of the Afghan movement's leaders, from the hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan on November 2, 2018. / Reuters
November 3, 2018

Thousands of mourners have attended the funeral of a prominent Pakistani cleric who was killed in a knife attack at his home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Maulana Sami ul Haq's son, Hamid ul Haq, led his father's funeral prayer Saturday in the town of Akora Khattak in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Haq, the head of his faction of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam party, was killed on Friday.

He was a revered teacher with influence over Pakistani militants and Afghanistan's Taliban, many of whose leaders and commanders studied a strict interpretation of Islam at his Haqqani seminary, earning him the title of "father of the Taliban."

Recommended

In recent weeks, Afghan clerics had appealed to Haq to use his influence on Afghanistan's Taliban to ensure peace there.

TRT World correspondent Ali Mustafa went to his seminary where thousands were gathered to pay their final respects.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites