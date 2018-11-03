Thousands of mourners have attended the funeral of a prominent Pakistani cleric who was killed in a knife attack at his home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Maulana Sami ul Haq's son, Hamid ul Haq, led his father's funeral prayer Saturday in the town of Akora Khattak in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Haq, the head of his faction of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam party, was killed on Friday.

He was a revered teacher with influence over Pakistani militants and Afghanistan's Taliban, many of whose leaders and commanders studied a strict interpretation of Islam at his Haqqani seminary, earning him the title of "father of the Taliban."