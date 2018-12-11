Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras recently announced a tentative breakthrough in talks to loosen ties between Greece and the powerful Orthodox Church, a decades-old debate which is affecting valuable church lands and clerical salaries.

If signed, the deal will allow the Greek state and the Church to manage lands and properties that were otherwise exclusively controlled by the clergy.

“We do not have an agreement but an intention to reach an agreement,” Archbishop Ieronymos said after a meeting of the Holy Synod, the Church's ruling body, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Tsipras took to Twitter to highlight the significance of the deal saying it is “beneficial for both sides.”

Role of the church in daily life

The Greek Orthodox Church has played a leading role in the country's social and political matters for many centuries and Christianity is considered Greece’s official religion under the constitution.

For many Greeks, their national identity is defined by their religion.

Children learn about religion at school and until Tsipras, ministers and lawmakers took oath on the bible.

The Church and the government had previously clashed with the former opposing the idea of adding other religions to the textbooks. But after Tsipras came to power many changes were made.

In 2000, backed by massive rallies, the Church tried but failed to dissuade the then socialist government from removing religion on Greeks' identity cards.

In Greek schools the days starts with a morning prayer. Religion is taught for a total of 12 years, with the church having a major say in teaching material.

The 2018-2019 school year went through some changes. The religion course will be taught without textbooks while the State and the Church are trying to find a common ground on the course format and how it will be taught. In the meantime, students are given a “special folder” which includes a multi-religion curricula, Kathimerini reported.

After schools started with the annual sanctification, religion remains a compulsory course. For those who wish to not take it, a written letter will be signed by the student’s parents stating that their child is not a Christian Orthodox, Greek newspaper efsyn reports.

Most Greek parents are accustomed to baptising a newborn, declaring its religion and acquiring a name. But baptism is not mandatory or required by law. A name can be acquired by a legal document at the registry office of each family. Many parents don't baptise their children nowadays.

The church does not accept same sex marriage but since 2015 same sex couples can marry under the so-called “cohabitation agreement”. Since 2018 same sex couples can adopt children while since February 2018 an individual can be gender neutral.

The agreement

The agreement reached between Tsipras and the archbishop will end the long-running dispute over the status of priests and pastors, whose salaries come from the state coffers.

Under the deal, the government will grant an annual state subsidy to the church to cover the monthly salaries of priests, who no longer will take the benefits the country's civil servants are entitled to.