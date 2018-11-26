Central American migrants who traveled to far northern Mexico hoping to seek asylum in the United States returned disheartened to a nearby camp on Monday after US border police drove them off with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Migrants who were driven back when they tried to rush the border flocked back to the camp where some 5,000, mostly from Honduras, were staying in hopes of eventually becoming US residents.

Some 500 migrants stumbled back into camp, dirty, scared and with torn clothes.

They had scrambled over a rusted metal fence and raced into a concrete border riverbed towards the United States –– only to be stopped by a chain link fence topped with barbed wire and tear gas hurled by US Border Patrol agents.

"We're here with broken hearts and hopes," said Andy Colon, a 20-year-old woman who traveled from Honduras with her sister and two children.

TRT World'sLionel Donovan has more.

"We were deluded into believing that we had already reached the United States, and that they would grant us asylum," Colon told AFP news agency.

The San Ysidro border post –– the busiest crossing on the US-Mexico border –– across from Tijuana was closed to north and south traffic and pedestrians for several hours following the incident.

President Donald Trump, who for weeks has been condemning the caravan of migrants, took to Twitter to vent his anger on Monday.

"Mexico should move the flag waving migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries," he wrote.

"Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!"

Mexico threatens deportations

Mexican Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete accused some of the migrants of attempting to cross from Tijuana in a "violent way," and said they would be deported.

"Far from helping the caravan, they are hurting it," he told the Milenio TV network.

Video clips posted on Twitter showed crowds of migrants dashing across a shallow concrete riverbed toward the United States.

The sudden rush overwhelmed the outnumbered Mexican police, who were deployed with full riot gear.