A second bishop from China's 'underground' Catholic church is stepping aside and is being replaced by a government-backed clergyman, state-run media reported, amid a thaw in relations between Beijing and the Vatican.

There are an estimated 10 million Catholics in China, divided between a government-run association whose clergy are approved by the Communist Party, and the unofficial church which answers to the Vatican.

An agreement struck in September on the appointment of bishops has paved the way for a rapprochement between China and the Holy See, which cut off diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1951.

Zhuang Jianjian, bishop of the Shantou diocese in southern China will retire and be replaced by Huang Bingzhang, deputy chairman of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, the Global Times reported.

The Vatican-issued mandate was given to Huang last week by a delegation from Rome that met several Chinese bishops, the state-linked paper reported.

"The mission now is to unite Catholics in the diocese and reduce divergence so as to achieve the common goal of better serving church members," Huang told the Global Times.

"This doesn't come as a surprise because Zhuang Jianjian is already 88, so he would have wanted to retire more than a decade ago," said Anthony Lam, a Chinese Catholic church expert at Hong Kong's Holy Spirit Study Centre.

According to canon laws that govern the Catholic church, bishops "are requested" to submit their resignation at the age of 75.