“We have defeated ISIS [Daesh] in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” United States President Donald Trump said in a tweet on December 19.

A US official told Reuters that all US State Department personnel would be evacuated in 24 hours and the timeframe to for military personnel, roughly 2,000 of them, is expected to be between 60 and 100 days, once they finish their campaign against Daesh.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, the Pentagon confirmed the decision, despite a previous official report from the Pentagon and State Department convincing Trump to change his mind.

One day after the announcement, a US official said the withdrawal meant an end to US airstrikes in the country but didn’t mention what would happen to the weaponry given to the YPG, the Syrian armed branch of the PKK, with which the US had allied to defeat Daesh in Syria.

Saving lives and reducing tensions with Turkey

The US decision came after Ankara announced an operation in Syria east of the Euphrates river, as well as continuing its operation in Manbij if the United States did not remove YPG members from the area.

US ground support to the YPG has long caused tensions between the US and it's NATO ally Turkey as both countries list the related PKK group as a terror organisation.

Until very recently, both James Jeffrey, the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, and National Security Advisor John Bolton have been advocating the necessity of keeping US military personnel in Syria for two reasons: because the fight against Daesh isn’t over and Iran-backed militias need to be pushed out of the country.

“Given the lack of direction to the US presence in Syria -- despite statements on the mission turning from counter-Daesh to counter-Iran -- there was an argument to be made for withdrawal to reduce the risks to American soldiers and to allow political relations with Turkey to be repaired,” Kyle Orton, an independent researcher specialising in Syria told TRT World.

Turkey strongly objects to the YPG presence on its border with Syria, citing national security concerns, However, it supports working with Syrian opposition forces such as the Free Syrian Army, in the fight against Daesh.

In 2015, the US founded the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight against Daesh. SDF forces pushed Daesh into deserted parts of the country, and the YPG has taken the lead in administrating recaptured cities.