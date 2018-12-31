Iran said on Monday that a delegation of the Taliban visited Tehran and discussed efforts to bring a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year war.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the delegation arrived on Sunday and met with Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

The Taliban, who rarely visit Iran, made no immediate comment on the meetings in Tehran.

Ghasemi said the two sides discussed "security issues aimed at driving the peace process in Afghanistan."

The Afghan government was aware of the visit, he said, adding that Iran is trying to find out if it can be "helpful" to peace in Afghanistan.

The talks were not the first between the Taliban and Iranian officials. Ali Shamkhani of Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed last week in Kabul that such talks have taken place in the past and would continue.