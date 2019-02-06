The small Balkan country of Macedonia took a big step on Wednesday toward becoming the 30th member of NATO, the world's biggest military alliance.

In a move that marked the end of a long dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name, and less than two decades after NATO deployed troops to the country as it teetered on the brink of civil war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov led an "accession protocol" signing ceremony at the alliance's Brussels headquarters.

"This is a historic occasion," Stoltenberg told NATO country envoys before they put pen to paper.

"We have waited for you to join our family for a long time."

He said the signing ceremony marks the start of the ratification process.

Montenegro, the last country to join NATO, had to wait about a year for all members to formally endorse its accession protocol.

Greece is set to become the first to do so this week. Macedonia will then start calling itself Republic of North Macedonia and will join under that name, possibly late this year or in early 2020.

"I'm confident that this process will proceed smoothly," Stoltenberg said.

TRT World'sJack Parrock has more.