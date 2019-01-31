As the Trump administration pushes for peace in Afghanistan, a new US watchdog report says Afghan security forces are shrinking, gaps in security are growing, and the Taliban are largely holding their own despite a surge in American bombing.

These trends reflect what US military officials call a stalemated war, more than 17 years after US forces invaded following the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Gauges of battlefield momentum have changed little over the past year, according to a watchdog agency known as the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

In a report to Congress on Thursday, it said the Afghan government controls or influences 54 percent of districts, down from 56 percent a year earlier, and the Taliban's share slipped from 14 percent to 12 percent.

Contested territory increased from 30 percent to 34 percent.

The Pentagon insists that military pressure on the Taliban is mounting.

Last year the US vastly increased its use of air power in support of Afghan forces.

According to US Central Command data, US aircraft dropped 6,823 bombs in the first 11 months of 2018. That compares with 4,361 bombs dropped in all of 2017.

Even so, the Afghan government has been unable to expand its control of the country, and analysts say an outright military victory by either side is beyond reach.

Amid reports that President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing as many as half of the 14,000 US forces in Afghanistan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been publicly emphasizing the sacrifices his troops are making in fighting the Taliban.

Ghani was reported to have said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last weekend that 45,000 Afghan security personnel had died since September 2014.