WORLD
1 MIN READ
Conservationists combat bird poaching in China
Conservationists seek more volunteers to join the front line against poaching to protect birds in China.
Conservationists combat bird poaching in China
In China, poaching is still a big threat to wild birds.
January 20, 2019

Conservationists say poaching is driving some bird species to the brink of extinction in China, a major stopover for tens of millions of birds migrating between the Arctic and places like Australia.

"I found a lot of traps set up for birds, especially during the migration seasons in the spring and autumn. Birds can't really see them though, so a lot of them are caught. I feel sorry for them so I try to remove the nets and ask local law enforcement for help," says anti-poacher Gu Xuan.

Chinese activists estimate that 7-10 million wild birds are trapped in the country each year, based on extrapolated numbers from the reports of thousands of activists.

Recommended

TRT World'sSamantha Vadas reports from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe