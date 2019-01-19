Ivanovic, a controversial figure who was battling accusations of war crimes, had become a vocal critic of the government in Belgrade. Kosovar authorities have named Milan Radoicic, vice president of the main Belgrade-backed Kosovo Serb political party, Srpska Lista, as a prime suspect. Radoicic has denied his involvement but on November 23 fled Kosovo and moved to Serbia, where the Serb state maintains his innocence.

The opposition has demanded that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accede to a set of demands, which include an end to corruption and political violence to which Vucic has dismissively said, "Even if five million people show up on the streets" he will not accept the demands, prompting the movement to adopt the hashtag #1od5miliona "one in five million."

The current protests, however, are not just about the slain Kosovo Serb politician Ivanovic.

In November of last year Borko Stefanovic, leader of the opposition Levica Srbije (Serbian Left) was attacked by unknown assailants while attending an opposition rally.

Stefanovic’s supporters have accused the president of being behind the assault, claiming that it was part of a “witch-hunt which Aleksandar Vucic‘s regime wages daily against political opponents.”

The protest movement has also adopted the slogan “No more bloody shirts!” in reference to the incident that sparked the protests.

Mr Vucic has tried to style himself as a progressive, reformed nationalist with an alleged pro-EU outlook in an effort to break away from his past when he was the information minister under the government of Slobodan Milosevic responsible for committing war crimes during the Kosovo war.

Vucic became prime minister in 2012 and went on to win the presidential elections in 2017 with 55 percent of the vote with the support of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Kristof Bender is deputy chairman of the European Stability Initiative (ESI) a think tank focusing on the Balkans. When asked whether he believes that the protests in Serbia would make a difference, he was cautious about overstating their impact.

“These protests are unlikely to lead to the end of the Vucic era. All recent polls suggest that even if new elections were held, Vucic’s SNS would win by a large margin,” Bender told TRT World.

The Belgrade City Assembly elections in March 2018 were comfortably won by Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party with 45 percent of the vote.

Bender, who is also a Visiting Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, argues that “Serbia’s opposition is fragmented, disoriented and weak.”

The protests are a catchall all for those who dislike Vucic from the Serbian Movement Dveri, a right-wing nationalist party with a focus on Orthodox Christianity, to the Serbian Left party headed by Borko Stefanovic. Policy differences and contradictions make anything beyond an anti-Vucic platform difficult.

“Even many Serbs that oppose the government call the opposition hopeless. Gaining respect among those would be a first step for becoming a serious contender for power,” added Bender.

Rising inequality