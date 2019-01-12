WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG presence prevents Syrian refugees from returning home
Hundreds of Syrian families who escaped oppression under the PKK's Syrian affiliate don't want to go back under the terrorists' rule.
YPG presence prevents Syrian refugees from returning home
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani washes dishes at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province on February 2, 2015. / Reuters
January 12, 2019

While high-level talks over the US withdrawal from Syria continue, Turkey says the YPG cannot be representative of the Kurds. 

The terror group poses a threat to both regional security and stability and the return of Syrian refugees. 

''We were displaced by the YPG. They forced us to leave. They destroyed our houses and took our lands. We are now living in dire conditions in this camp," said, a woman who is living in a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jerablus.

Recommended

“We’ve been here for four years under this rain and cold weather. My children are getting sick. The only thing we want is to return to our homes. But we can’t go under their rule again," she added. 

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change