For Israel, one of their problems with UNESCO was classifying the ancient city of Hebron as a Palestinian heritage site. The city is where Jews and Muslims can worship near the tombs of Abraham and his family. It is also under military occupation, where soldiers stand guard around Israeli settlements. Designating the city as Palestinian did not force the soldiers or settlers to leave, but appeared to undermine the entire Zionist project of restoring a Jewish homeland on Biblical territory. There’s no price tag you can put on such matters, and rather than trying to help both sides find a solution, the US has just given up.

Everybody wants to look good, and few countries want to take an honest, much less apologetic or regretful, look at their past. In the United States, for instance, the history of the Boston metropolitan area includes both the events of the American Revolution in the 18th Century and the rise of the anti-slavery Abolitionist movement in the 19th Century.

Boston's history also involves the genocide of Native Americans and the hanging of people accused of witchcraft in the 17th Century. In the 20th Century, the city became a world-renowned educational hub, but also saw violence over the integration of black and white students in the same public schools. And that’s just one American city.

Israeli nationalism relies on interpretations of history that occurred both in the 20th century and thousands of years ago, and the supposed ‘anti-Israel’ bias of UNESCO shows how important these events are to Israel’s national story. No one wants to live in a country responsible for genocide. How can one have pride in a place like that? It would be easier to imagine it didn’t happen, rather than come to terms with it. In the US, for instance, some high school textbooks still treat the Civil War as a matter of ‘states’ rights’ and not slavery.

Monuments to Confederate generals, who fought to keep people in chains, still stand in American cities and have provoked protests. In Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, one of those protests turned deadly when a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of people, killing demonstrator Heather Heyer. How will the world remember that day, August 12, 2017, in 200 years? Let’s just imagine that UNESCO will be around in 200 years. What kind of plaque will Charlottesville get?