TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Pakistani PM visits Mevlana Museum in central Turkey
Imran Khan's first official visit to Turkey since taking office of the prime minister last August comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Pakistani PM visits Mevlana Museum in central Turkey
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Mevlana Museum in central Konya province of Turkey on January 03, 2019. / AA
January 3, 2019

Starting a landmark two-day visit to Turkey, Pakistan’s prime minister on Thursday visited a museum in central Anatolia dedicated to Mevlana Rumi, the famed 13th-century Muslim poet.

Imran Khan's first official visit to Turkey since taking office last August comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the Mevlana Museum in Konya, Khan said he was a follower of Sufism, the spiritual branch of Islam that Rumi also practiced.

Recommended

“You know how much Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s ideological father, loves his ideological father Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi,” said Khan, adding that he also read Rumi’s books.

“Rumi is the greatest representative of Sufism,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal