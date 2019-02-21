"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has been released from jail after posting bail.

Smollett walked out of the Cook County jail in Chicago on Thursday about two hours after a hearing in which the judge set his bond at $100,000.

The actor walked out in a group of people and to a waiting SUV. He didn't speak to the large media contingent waiting outside.

Smollett is charged with felony disorderly conduct.

Police allege that Smollett hired two brothers to help stage the attack, which he described to police as racist and homophobic in nature.

Smollett is gay and black.

His lawyers said at the hearing that the actor denies the allegations against him.

Chicago Police Smollett Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Thursday said Smollett had staged a racist and homophobic attack because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career.

Before the attack, Smollett also sent a threatening letter that targeted himself to the studio in Chicago where “Empire” is shot, Johnson said.

Smollett turned himself in and was arrested earlier on Thursday to face accusations that he filed a false police report when he told authorities he was attacked in Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.

“He took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” Johnson told reporters at a news conference.

Smollett, a 36-year-old black, openly gay actor on the hip-hop TV drama "Empire," ignited a firestorm on social media by telling police on January 29 that two apparent supporters of US President Donald Trump struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him.

"Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

The New York Times, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said Smollett had been indicted by an Illinois grand jury that found probable cause that he had staged the attack.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan reports from Washington.

No video, no proof

The whispers about Smollett started with reports that he had not fully cooperated with police after telling authorities he was attacked.

Then detectives in a city bristling with surveillance cameras could not find video of the beating. Later, two brothers were taken into custody for questioning but were released after two days, with police saying they were no longer suspects.

Following three weeks of mounting suspicions, Smollett was charged Wednesday with making a false police report, a charge that could bring up to three years in prison and force the actor, who is black and gay, to pay for the cost of the investigation into his report of a January 29 beating.

In less than a month, the 36-year-old changed from being the seemingly sympathetic victim of a hate crime to being accused of fabricating the entire thing.

Police tried Wednesday evening to get in touch with Smollett's attorneys to negotiate his surrender. Officers did not have a time frame for how long the actor would be given.

"We are trying to be diplomatic and reasonable, and we're hoping he does the same," Guglielmi said.

The felony disorderly conduct charge emerged on the same day that detectives and the two brothers testified before a grand jury. Smollett's attorneys met with prosecutors and police, but it was unknown what they discussed or whether Smollett attended the meeting.

In a statement, attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson said Smollett "enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked."