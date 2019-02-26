During the EU-Arab Summit on February 24 in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh, the country’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi suggested that Egyptians have not yet come to the point where they can enjoy the “prosperity” of their European neighbours.

Sisi, who toppled the first democratically-elected president in a military coup in 2013, wanted to use the stage to bring more legitimacy to his autocratic rule that has jailed thousands of people, banned opposition groups and committed serious rights violations amounting to crimes against humanity, according to human rights groups.

"Europe's priority is to achieve and preserve prosperity, but our priority is to preserve our country and prevent it from collapsing, as has happened to several of our neighbours in the region," the autocratic leader said.

By saying that Egypt is currently barely surviving while Europeans deserve better living conditions and prosperity, Sisi appears to insult his own country and people. Sisi also suggested that Europe and the Middle East have a different “sense of humanity, values and ethics,” apparently excusing his administration's human rights violations.

“It’s a silly statement,” said Hamza Zawba, the former spokesman of the Freedom and Justice Party, which was governing Egypt before the coup and has been banned by Sisi since he took over.

Zawba now hosts a television show at Mekameleen TV, one of the most popular channels broadcasting from Turkey’s Istanbul.

“He is talking about our humanity and your humanity. Humanity is one. There are no different humanities. He says our values and your values. What are our values?” Zawba asked, demanding an explanation from Sisi about how Egyptian values justify killing innocent people and those whose crimes cannot be proven.

The EU-Arab summit took place a week after the Sisi government hanged nine Egyptian youth, who were accused of conspiring to kill Hisham Barakat, Egypt’s former prosecutor general. All of the accused stated in publicly-available court testimonies that they had been repeatedly tortured by their captors during their imprisonment.

According to Zawba, despite having a high-profile meeting with European leaders in Sharm el Sheikh, Sisi was not able to manage to convince them that “he is a real leader.”

“At the end of the conference, he was screaming and shouting at them,” Zawba said, referring to Sisi’s “prosperity” statement, which came during a press conference at the end of the summit.

“At the end of the day, they discovered the reality of General Sisi. He is a general. He was a general. And he will be a general. He will never change [his attitude] in respect to Egyptians. He has to give orders, and people have to submit to him,” said Zawba.

Classic Sisi

Zawba commented that Sisi’s new statement is in line with his previous controversial statements, in which the Egyptian strongman has complained about the high number of children born in the country and the number of university graduates who need to be employed after graduation.

“He has had six years in power, and he did nothing for his country. While he constantly talks about stability and instability, he described the Egyptian state as a semi-failed one, saying that Egypt looks like a failed country,” Zawba told TRT World.

During his rule, Sisi has managed to secure more than $100 billion from his Gulf allies, but he cannot make any significant change in the paradigms of the country’s economics, Zawba said.